IRCTC Has A 7-Day Nepal Trip From Chennai. Check Price, Stops And Itinerary

If Nepal is on your travel list, IRCTC has a 7-day package that combines temples, mountain views and some of the country's popular tourist spots. Called The Divine Nepal With Muktinath, the package covers Kathmandu, Pokhara and Jomsom, along with a visit to the famous Muktinath Temple.

The 6-night/7-day tour starts from Chennai on August 26, 2026, and ends on September 1. The package includes flights, hotel stays and meals.

From Chennai To Kathmandu

The trip begins with a flight from Chennai at 6:45 am on August 26. The flight has a stopover in Mumbai and reaches Kathmandu at around 2:10 pm.

After immigration and airport formalities, an IRCTC representative will receive the travellers. The group will then head for lunch before checking into the hotel. The first night will be spent in Kathmandu.

The next morning, the group will leave for Pokhara after breakfast. En route, there will be a visit to Manakamana Temple, which can be reached by a cable car ride. After arriving in Pokhara, travellers will check into their hotel and have dinner.

A Muktinath Visit Is Part Of The Plan

On August 28, the group will travel by road from Pokhara to Jomsom after breakfast. The itinerary includes a visit to Muktinath Temple, along with Kagbeni. Travellers will return to their hotel in Jomsom for the night.

The following day, the itinerary takes the group back towards Pokhara. The plan includes visits to Devi's Fall and Bindhyabasini Temple, followed by some free time at the lakeside for personal activities.

On August 30, travellers will head to Sarangkot early in the morning to catch the sunrise and views of the mountains around the Pokhara valley. After returning to the hotel for breakfast, the group will leave for Kathmandu.

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Kathmandu Sightseeing Before The Return Flight

Photo: Unsplash

August 31 is reserved for sightseeing in Kathmandu. The itinerary includes Boudhanath Stupa, Pashupatinath Temple, Swayambhunath Temple and Kathmandu Durbar Square.

The final day begins with breakfast and check-out. Travellers will be dropped at Kathmandu airport with a packed lunch for the return flight to Chennai. The flight leaves at 2:05 pm and reaches Chennai at around 8:55 pm, marking the end of the tour.

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Package Cost And Inclusions

The package is priced at Rs 81,600 per person for single occupancy. Double occupancy costs Rs 76,800 per person, while triple occupancy is priced at Rs 75,500 per person. For children aged 5-11 years, the cost is Rs 67,300 with a bed and Rs 54,500 without a bed.

The package includes flights, hotel accommodation and meals. Travellers should note that flight timings can change depending on airline operations. Infant airfare is not included in the package and has to be paid directly to the airline.