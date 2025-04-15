Sara Ali Khan's Swiss Vacation With Family Is Giving Us Major Travel Goals: 5 Things To Do Here

Sara Ali Khan has answered the call of the mountains (again). The actress has jetted off on a Swiss vacation. Her travel partners are the usual suspects: her mother, Amrita Singh, and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Monday, Sara posted a carousel of pictures from her blissful getaway on Instagram. Needless to say, the snaps exude absolute globetrotter vibes. The opening frame captures Sara posing with Amrita Singh against the backdrop of snow-capped peaks glistening under the bright sun.

Sara Ali Khan tapped into her adventurous spirit as she enjoyed paragliding, and her smile revealed how much she loved the thrilling activity. Her travel itinerary also included sipping on beverages at quaint cafes, taking a refreshing dip in the pool, exploring the Interlaken town, clicking stunning photos, and simply basking in the beauty of her surroundings. "My most green red flag," read her side note.

Also Read: Summer Travel Trends 2025: 7 Chill Hill Towns, Quiet Beaches, And Soulful Escapes in India

Here Are The Top 5 Things To Do On A Family Trip To Interlaken, Switzerland:

1. Train Ride To Jungfraujoch

Board the Jungfraujoch Railway from Interlaken Ost and enjoy a scenic ride to Europe's highest railway station. You'll be treated to panoramic views of the Bernese Alps. Once at Jungfraujoch, explore the Ice Palace, the Sphinx Observatory, and walk through glacial tunnels.

2. Lake Thun/Lake Brienz Cruise

Embrace peace as you cruise through the charming Swiss lakes - Lake Thun or Lake Brienz. Take pictures of the alpine landscapes, historic landmarks, and beautiful hamlets.

3. Explore St. Beatus Caves

Located near Lake Thun, this cave features illuminated limestone formations. Explore the awe-inspiring stalactites, stalagmites, and cascading subterranean waterfalls. You can also visit the adjacent museum and enjoy regional dishes.

4. Lauterbrunnen Valley Hike

Seeking adventure? Then this hike, starting from Lauterbrunnen to the charming village of Stechelberg, is a must-try. This fairly easy walk will present you with mesmerising glimpses of Staubbach Falls and the Trummelbach Falls.

Also Read: 8 Tips To Stay Cool And Safe When Travelling During Heatwaves

5. Visit Chocolate-Making Workshops

Swiss chocolates are known for their rich flavour and velvety texture. At Interlaken's Funky Chocolate Club, you and your family can participate in the Swiss chocolate-making process: melting, molding, and decorating your own chocolate bars. How fun is that?