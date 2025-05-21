Indian Railways Launches SwaRail App: 10 Key Facts To Know

The Indian Railways unveiled a new mobile application called SwaRail in early 2025. This one-of-a-kind app is part of its mission to modernise and enhance passenger services through digital solutions. SwaRail was "designed to consolidate all public-facing services into a single, user-friendly platform." Previously, these services were available on different apps like IRCTC Rail Connect, UTS, etc. SwaRail was reportedly available in a beta version for selected Android and iOS users for some time. However, the early access programme for the app on the Google Play Store is currently full. It may open for new users later on.

10 Key Facts To Know About SwaRail App:

The SwaRail app has been developed by CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems), an organisation under the Ministry of Railways. This is an official platform that all rail passengers can take advantage of. You can browse train listings and book reserved and unreserved tickets through the SwaRail App. You can keep track of your past travels through the "My Bookings" section. SwaRail has a single sign-on (SSO) system but offers multiple functionalities. Passengers can sign in with their Rail Connect or IRCTC credentials or create a new one. The app permits you to track your train in real-time and is said to provide "live updates on delays, expected arrival times, and other critical information." The app can help you check where your coach is located on the train, enabling a smoother boarding process once you reach the platform. The SwaRail app allows you to place orders for food from specific vendors while you are on board a train. The app has freight shipment tools such as Plan Shipment, Track Shipment, Terminal Finder, etc. It has a "Rail Madad" feature for raising and tracking complaints with the Indian Railways. You can use the R-Wallet, a digital wallet integrated into the app, to make payments. You can also request refunds for cancelled or missed journeys through the app. The app's interface is available in multiple languages.

The SwaRail app promises to make train travel smarter, more comfortable, and more accessible.

