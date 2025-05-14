Watch: This Quaint Pasta Street In Bari, Italy Is A Must-Visit For Pasta Lovers

Imagine strolling through the charming streets of Italy, where the aroma of freshly made pasta wafts through the air and the taste of rich, vintage culture lingers on every corner. For pasta enthusiasts, Italy is a culinary paradise, boasting an astonishing array of shapes and sizes that reflect the country's deep heritage. Before you book your ticket to Italy, let us take you on a journey to one of its most famous pasta streets. Say hello to Bari, a quaint town in Southern Italy's Puglia region, where the iconic Strada Arco Basso or Strada delle Orecchiette serves up mouthwatering handmade pasta.

A travel vlogger recently shared his delightful experience of exploring this hidden gem on Instagram, where he discovered women selling an assortment of fresh pasta on the streets. The star of the show is undoubtedly the Orecchiette, or "little ears" in Italian, characterised by its distinctive hollow center and curvy edges. As the vlogger noted, "You can watch the pasta-making process, buy some to take home, and even enjoy lunch at a local's house!"

Also Read: Watch: This Is World's 'Most Photographed Beach.' Here's How To Get There

All You Need To Know About Bari

Bari, the capital of Puglia, is rich in history, bestowed with stunning museums, towering churches, serene shrines and beautiful piazzas. Step inside the land of Bari Vecchia, aka Old Bari, and the medieval mazes of entangled streets will transport you back in time. The place is dotted with colourful banners and a myriad of plants and flowers hanging from the rustic balconies. The cobblestone alleys leading to the Murat Quarter will satisfy all your shopping urges.

Detailed Guide To Pasta Street

To visit Strada delle Orecchiette, you have to cross a low-arch tunnel that opens to the hidden spot. It's as if you are entering a new world, almost Narnia-like. Here, you will find women of all ages sitting right outside their homes, preparing pasta on wooden worktables dusted with semolina. They smile and chat with each other while indulging in the art of making the dish with amazing speed and precision. What's more, you can even book a meal at their local home and enjoy delicious orecchiette to your heart's content.

The video received much love from the internet. "My idea of heaven!" admitted a foodie. "They're making it on site. So beautiful," gushed another. "I've been down the famous street. It was lovely," shared a person. "There are no flies at all. Can I please move to this clean country? I love me some pasta," revealed one individual. "I'd eat all of that," commented a pasta lover.

Also Read: Visakhapatnam Travel Guide: Beaches, Biryani, And Bay Views In One Coastal Charmer

So, give wings to your pasta dreams and fly to Bari for a culinary expedition like never before.