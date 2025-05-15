Greater Noida To Get New Huge Railway Station Similar To New Delhi. Details Here

A world class railway station, with an advanced look and expanded space, is set to open at Bodaki in Greater Noida. Officially named Greater Noida Terminal, the station is being designed as NCR's gateway to the eastern part of the country. The officials claim it could be one of North India's most modern hubs and will be able to handle 100 trains, including Vande Bharat and other premium expresses, as per reports.

Within a 176-hectare multimodal transportation hub, the terminal will span 46 hectares and include 12 platforms and 63-yard lines for extensive repair activities. The station's ground floor will reportedly be used for train operations and other associated tasks, while the upper stories will house commercial spaces, resulting in a mixed-use building.

Connectivity between eastern India and Delhi-NCR would be facilitated by the news station, which is less than an hour's drive from the soon-to-be Noida International airport, reports added. Greater Noida Terminal will serve as a hub for commuters from Noida, Greater Noida, and other cities in the National Capital Region.

The train station will be a component of the transportation hub, which will also include a local bus terminal, an interstate bus stop, and a metro corridor connecting Depot Station and Bodaki.

The project's scope has changed substantially since its inception due to several design modifications. Officials stated that the budget, which was initially approved at Rs 1,850 crore, is expected to double with these improved capabilities.

The master plan is being crafted by DMIC-IITGNL, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) jointly developed by NICDIT (Centre) and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), each of which owns a 50% stake.

According to officials, SPV would submit the blueprint for state government approval. The SPV will manage the project's funding and develop supporting amenities, including bus stops and utilities, while Indian Railways will supervise the construction of the station and other related infrastructure.

When it opens, the Greater Noida Terminal will take in eastbound passenger traffic from Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and other NCR areas, greatly relieving congestion at Delhi's current transit points, especially Anand Vihar.

Once the master plan gets approved, the project is expected to be completed in three years, said officials.