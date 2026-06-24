From France To Italy, 7 European Tourist Destinations Where Heatwave Created Chaos

A powerful heatwave sweeping across Europe is beginning to affect travel plans at the peak of the summer season. With temperatures climbing close to 40 degrees Celsius in several countries, authorities have issued high-level alerts, curtailed activities at popular landmarks and warned of disruptions across transport networks. What is usually a busy period for tourism is now marked by caution, as travellers navigate delays, closures and health advisories. The sudden surge in temperatures around June 21, which marks the summer solstice, has also raised concerns about an early and prolonged spell of extreme weather conditions across the continent.

Transport Disruptions Across Europe

The ongoing heatwave has put pressure on transport systems across Europe, with train services either slowed down or cancelled due to safety concerns. High temperatures are affecting rail infrastructure, increasing the risk of track expansion and overhead line issues. Travellers are being advised to stay updated on schedules and prepare for possible delays.

France Sees Tourist Restrictions And Power Cuts

France has recorded extremely high temperatures, leading to visible disruptions across public infrastructure and tourism.

In Paris, iconic attractions such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre have reduced operating hours to manage heat exposure. Authorities have also reported power cuts in northern regions.

The heat has affected rail services as well, with cancellations on key routes and additional staff deployed to monitor infrastructure and carry out emergency repairs. Travellers, especially those vulnerable, have been advised to postpone journeys where possible.

Italy On High Alert

Italy has issued a maximum Level 3 "red alert" in 15 cities, including Rome, Florence, Milan and Bologna. The alert signals emergency conditions, with health risks not only for vulnerable groups but also for healthy individuals engaging in outdoor activities.

Authorities have advised residents and visitors to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 6 pm and to take extra precautions, particularly for elderly people and those with underlying health conditions.

UK Issues Rare Extreme Heat Warning

In the United Kingdom, a rare red warning for extreme heat has been issued in parts of southern England, the Midlands and south Wales. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius.

Rail operators have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, as heat-related disruptions could affect train operations. Officials have also warned of potential risks to life due to the extreme conditions.

Switzerland Faces 'High Danger' Conditions

Switzerland continues to experience prolonged heat, with authorities raising the danger level to 4, classified as "high danger", in several regions.

The heatwave has also intensified drought conditions, particularly in northern parts of the country. While some areas remain under a "significant risk" warning, many regions are experiencing sustained high temperatures with no immediate relief in sight.

Spain Braces For Intense Heat

Spain's weather agency has issued red and orange alerts across several regions, warning that temperatures could exceed 39 to 40 degrees Celsius, with some areas expected to touch 44 degrees.

These readings are significantly above seasonal averages, in some cases by as much as 10 degrees. The heatwave is expected to persist at least until midweek, affecting both mainland Spain and Mallorca.

Germany Records Rising Temperatures And Safety Risks

Germany is dealing with intense heat, with temperatures expected to reach up to 41 degrees Celsius in some western and southwestern regions.

The extreme weather has raised safety concerns, with reports of drowning incidents as people seek relief in lakes and water bodies.

Greece Battles Heat And Wildfires

Greece has seen temperatures rise above 40 degrees Celsius, alongside heightened wildfire risks.

Authorities have ordered evacuations in parts of Evia Island as emergency services work to control a major blaze. In previous summers, extreme heat has also led to restricted visiting hours at popular sites such as the Acropolis in Athens during peak afternoon hours.

Wider Impact Across The Continent

Several other European countries, including Poland, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia, are also under high-level heat warnings.

With another wave of high temperatures expected in the coming days, much of the continent remains on alert, and travellers are being encouraged to plan with flexibility and prioritise safety during their journeys.