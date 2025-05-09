"Feels Like Narnia": California's Sequoia National Park Is A Wonder Waiting To Be Explored

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sequoia National Park in California features the largest trees on Earth. Giant sequoia trees, some over 3,000 years old, thrive in the park. General Sherman is the largest living tree, noted for its massive volume.

Nature has a way of bewitching us with its wonderful creations. Majestic mountains, dense forests and vast oceans — every element reminds us how small we are compared to nature's grandeur. Enter California's Sequoia National Park and you will be gripped by a similar feeling. Blessed with giant sequoia trees, dating back 3000 years, they stand tall, braving storms and wildfires like a warrior. Recently, a travel vlogger, Aakash Malhotra, visited this natural wonder and shared his experience through an awe-inspiring video on Instagram.

The video opens to the vlogger sharing the details of Sequoia National Park. He says, “Situated in California, USA, Sequoia National Park is a place that feels like a natural wonder. Here you will find five of the world's ten largest trees.” The most iconic one is named General Sherman. “It's not just tall, but it's massive by volume too. It's the largest living tree on Earth,” explains the globetrotter. The towering sequoias feature a reddish-orange bark and the treetop is often hidden above the highest branches. The other grand sequoias — General Grand, President, Lincoln and Columbia, each have their own story to tell.

Interestingly, when the wrath of wildfires is unleashed here, “everything gets destroyed except the sequoia trees.” They rise from the ashes like a Phoenix. “Their thick outer layer aka the bark, is more than 2-3 feet thick and it protects them from fire, diseases and insects,” shares the vlogger. He admits that standing beneath these huge trees felt like time had paused. On a concluding note, he says, “It felt like nature reminded us, only the ones who bear all the hardship can achieve greatness.”

Watch the full video below:

All About Sequoia National Park

The Sequoia National Park, housing the largest trees in the world, grows along the west slope of the Sierra Nevada. Established on September 25, 1890, it is the second-oldest national park in the United States after Yellowstone. It was created to protect the giant sequoia trees, especially the General Sherman Tree.

Flora And Fauna

There are more than 1300 plant species at the Sequoia National Park, like lupine, Indian Paintbrush, Mariposa Lily, Western Wallflower, Monkeyflower and Yarrow. Some of the animals that can be found here are black bears, mule deer, bobcats, California kingsnake, striped racer, western whiptail lizard, and gray foxes, among others. There are a total of 300 species.

One of the most unique features of sequoia trees is that they retain their seeds in closed cones for as long as 2 decades. During a wildfire, the hot air dries out the older cones and they crack open. After a couple of weeks, the trees release seeds onto the scorched ground, paving the way for a new life.

There are primarily 3 places to explore at Sequoia National Park. They are the Sequoia groves, the General Sherman tree and the General Grant.

Sequoia Groves: Here you can explore the Giant Forest, the Grant Grove, the Redwood Mountain Grove, Muir Grove, Big Stump Grove and the Converse Basin Grove.

General Sherman: Visiting General Sherman in winter is a whole new ballgame. The trail might not be too steep, but is likely to be icy or snowy. Wear proper shoes if you are wishing to hike.

General Grant: The Dead Giant and Sunset loops offer a picturesque hiking trail winding through the grove's edges, lush meadows and a mini waterfall. The Redwood Mountain Grove is a haven for backpackers to walk through the scenic sequoia forest.

Photo: Pexels

