Why You Must Keep Your Tray Tables Up During Take-Off And Landing

Airplane journeys can be exciting for many. Whether it is the thrill of flying, the stunning views from 30,000 feet, or simply the idea of going somewhere new, it feels like an adventure. The moment you board your plane, there is a certain protocol we are now used to: fastening seat belts, switching devices to aeroplane mode, and listening to the safety demonstration. But while the protocol remains the same, have you ever wondered why you are specifically asked to lock your tray table up during take-off and landing? It may seem like a small detail, yet all the flight crew members are very particular about ensuring it is stowed away. If you are someone who is constantly curious about airline rules, you might be surprised to know that tray tables play a much bigger role in aviation safety than you might think. Let us break it down.

Why You Must Keep Tray Tables Up During Take-Off and Landing

The main reason behind this rule is passenger safety during emergencies. Explaining this in a video, YouTuber and pilot Captain Steeve said, “This is a little-known fact, but the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) requires us to get everybody off the airplane in 90 seconds or less.” He continued, “That's not a lot of time, and it's the thing we don't want to talk about at the airline. If you have to get off this airplane in an emergency and in a hurry, if your tray table is down on the ground, takeoff and landing, you might not get out of that airplane in 90 seconds, or the people behind you might not get out in 90 seconds. This is really about something that might save your life."

Since every second matters during an evacuation, this is a mandatory safety measure that airlines follow to ensure passenger well-being and facilitate rapid emergency exits. Aviation regulations worldwide, including those enforced by the FAA and EASA, require cabins to be cleared of obstacles during critical phases of flight, like take-off and landing.

This Is Also Why Seats Must Be Upright

Yes, just like tray tables, this is the reason passengers are asked to set their seats upright during take-off and landing. A reclined seat can obstruct the passenger behind from accessing the aisle quickly in case of an emergency. Both these rules are designed to ensure clear pathways and quick exit routes for everyone on board.

So, now that you know the reason behind this in-flight rule, go ahead and share this aviation safety fact with your friends and fellow travellers.