Watch: This 3000-Year-Old Temple In Kerala Is Surrounded By Water And Pure Calm

India is home to countless temples, each with its own legends, rituals and architectural splendor. Among them, hidden in the lush greenery of Kerala's Malappuram district, lies a temple that feels like a secret whispered through time - the Neerputhoor Mahadeva Temple. A video shared on Instagram captures a man wading through waist-deep water into the temple's sanctum. Inside the flooded shrine, he performs a quiet puja - no noise, no crowd, just pure devotion. Believed to be over 3,000 years old, this ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva rests quietly in the village of Puthoor. What draws pilgrims and curious travellers alike is not just its antiquity, but its truly extraordinary setting.

Unlike any other, the temple's sanctum sanctorum remains perpetually submerged in water, creating an otherworldly space where faith and nature intertwine. At its heart lies a swayambhu (self-manifested) Shivalinga, surrounded by water throughout the year. Reaching the temple is relatively easy. Whether you fly into Calicut International Airport, take a train to Tirur, or drive from the Perinthalmanna KSRTC Bus Depot, the journey concludes with a scenic route through Kerala's enchanting countryside. Upon arrival, you are met with a sight that leaves you momentarily speechless.

Devotees here do not crowd around the sanctum. According to reports, they catch a darshan of the deity only from a distance, at the Pattupura. The central Nalambalam is usually flooded during the monsoon, preventing circumambulation (parikrama). In summer, as the water level recedes, the temple opens its doors to visitors. The temple is managed by the Malabar Devaswom Board.

In a state renowned for its backwaters, beaches, and Ayurveda, the Neerputhoor Mahadeva Temple stands out as something truly special. It is a sanctuary where history, spirituality, and nature converge, offering a rare glimpse into Kerala's rich heritage.

Would you like to visit this temple? Tell us in the comments section below!