7 Coolest Luxury Destinations To Escape To This Summer 2025

If luxury travel is on your mind, summer 2025 is packed with stylish escapes worth booking now. From designer villas in Puglia to fjord-side fine dining in Norway, the coolest luxury destinations for summer 2025 blend exclusivity, sustainability and serious style. Whether you're after Mediterranean beach clubs with a dress code or peaceful alpine hideaways, these high-end hotspots offer more than just good looks-they're redefining what it means to travel in luxury. Think fewer crowds, more character, and the kind of slow, indulgent stays that actually feel like a holiday. This summer, luxury travel isn't optional — it's built in.

Here Are 7 Of The World's Coolest Luxury Destinations For Summer 2025:

1. Italy

Photo: iStock

Italy will never not be a summer hotspot, but for 2025, luxury travellers are heading south to Puglia. With its whitewashed villages, trulli houses and olive groves that stretch forever, Puglia's appeal lies in its understated glamour. Borgo Egnazia (where Justin Timberlake got married, if you needed convincing) continues to lead the pack, with newcomers like Masseria Pistola raising the bar on countryside chic. Skip Capri unless you love crowds — Salento's coastal cliffs and quiet coves offer just as much sparkle with way fewer selfies.

2. Japan

Photo: iStock

Japan is having a luxury moment again — and this time it's less about Tokyo penthouses and more about tranquil ryokans and forested retreats. The Noto Peninsula may still be rebuilding after the January 2024 earthquake, but places like Kyoto and Hakone are thriving. The new Aman Niseko (expected to open late 2024) is set to bring Alpine-style summer escapes to Hokkaido, offering cool weather, fine dining and a very stylish version of solitude.

3. France

Photo: iStock

Sure, Paris is always in style (especially post-Olympics glow-up), but the real French flex this summer? Corsica. It's rugged, romantic and refreshingly crowd-free compared to the Cote d'Azur. Think yachts without the Instagram circus, cliffside villas with infinity pools and impossibly clear water. Bonifacio is the name to know — where old-world charm meets swanky new boutique hotels. Also, with Corsica's commitment to sustainable luxury growing, it's becoming a favourite among eco-conscious travellers with high standards.

4. Greece

Photo: Pexels

Mykonos might still have the DJ line-ups, but Milos is where you'll actually want to spend time. Known for its moon-like beaches and slower pace, the island is rapidly becoming a haven for quiet luxury. The new White Pebble Suites are already drawing a stylish crowd, and direct flights from major European cities mean it's finally as easy to reach as it is to fall in love with. Expect boho-chic design, seafood straight off the boat, and beach bars where nobody's filming you for TikTok.

5. Switzerland

Photo: Pixabay

Swap skis for hiking boots (or don't hike at all — there's plenty of champagne lounging to be done) because Switzerland's alpine towns are booming in summer. St. Moritz is shaking off its winter-only vibe, thanks to luxury lakeside lodges, high-altitude yoga and art fairs drawing an international crowd. With climate change making many summer hotspots unbearably hot, Switzerland's crisp air and cool lakes are becoming more than just a niche retreat — they're a heatwave-proof haven.

6. Portugal

Photo: iStock

Comporta, south of Lisbon, is a sleepy fishing village turned luxury bolthole. But not flashy luxury-Comporta is barefoot elegance at its finest. Celebs like Madonna and Christian Louboutin have homes here, but you'd barely notice. Think thatched-roof villas, private dunes, and dinner parties lit by candlelight, not iPhones. The vibe? If Gwyneth Paltrow designed a beach town, this would be it. Just go soon — it won't stay under the radar much longer.

7. Norway

Scandinavia continues its reign among design-obsessed travellers, and Norway is leading the pack. While the fjords are nothing new, the level of luxury now available is. Ships like Havila Voyages offer a slower, greener way to cruise the coast, while land-based options like 29/2 Aurland (a boutique farm-hotel) combine outdoor adventure with Nordic-style indulgence. Add in some of the world's most scenic Michelin-starred restaurants, and you've got one of 2025's most underrated summer escapes.