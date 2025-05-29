Cherrapunji Travel Guide: What To Do, Eat, And See In The Wettest Place On Earth

Tucked away in the northeastern corner of India, Cherrapunji (also known as Sohra) is the kind of destination that quietly sneaks up on you and leaves you wide-eyed. Famous for once holding the record as the wettest place on Earth, this little town in Meghalaya is about more than just monsoon drama. Think living root bridges you can walk on, waterfalls that vanish into deep green gorges, and caves that look like movie sets. The Khasi culture here runs deep — proud, warm, and absolutely fascinating. Whether you're up for rainforest treks or just want to unwind with piping-hot jadoh (a local rice and meat dish), this handy Cherrapunji travel guide will help you plan a trip that hits all the right notes. Afterall, this is where every view deserves its very own postcard.

Here Is The Ultimate Cherrapunji Travel Guide For Your Northeast Trip:

Where To Go In Cherrapunji:

1. Mawsmai Cave

Even if you've never fancied yourself the adventurous sort, Mawsmai Cave might change your mind. It's lit just enough to not need a headlamp, and short enough for beginners to navigate. Formed from limestone, the cave walls are textured with wild, otherworldly shapes-drippy stalactites, shiny mineral deposits, and narrow passageways that make you feel like Indiana Jones. Wear comfy shoes and don't expect to stay dry!

2. Living Root Bridges

Photo: Pexels

No list about Cherrapunji is complete without talking about its legendary Living Root Bridges. Built (literally grown) by the Khasi people using the roots of rubber trees, these bridges can take decades to form but last for centuries. The most famous one-the Double Decker Living Root Bridge in Nongriat-requires a steep trek down 3,000-odd steps, but the reward is surreal. It's strong, springy underfoot, and surrounded by waterfalls and dense forest. If there's one experience in Cherrapunji that's worth the leg workout, this is it.

3. Wei Sawdong Falls

If you're after an Insta-worthy shot that feels less touristy, make time for Wei Sawdong Falls. The three-tiered cascade is nothing short of magical, and the turquoise-blue water framed by dense greenery is the stuff of storybooks. Be prepared for a slippery, slightly intense hike down through the forest-it's a bit of a workout, but oh so worth it.

4. Nohkalikai Falls

Photo: Pixabay

Let's be honest: You haven't really been to Cherrapunji if you didn't stand slack-jawed in front of Nohkalikai Falls. It's the tallest plunge waterfall in India, dropping from a dramatic cliff into a turquoise pool below. The view point gives you a panoramic sweep of the landscape, and the mist in the air feels like nature's air conditioning. There's a sad local legend behind the name, but don't let it dampen the beauty.

5. Krem Phyllut

This one's a hidden gem. Krem Phyllut is a lesser-known cave system, and it's ideal if you want to escape the crowds. The journey in involves squeezing through tight openings, walking across small underground streams, and taking in limestone formations that look like frozen waterfalls. It's safe with a local guide, and definitely an off-the-beaten-path thrill.

6. Dawki

Photo: Unsplash

OK, Dawki isn't technically in Cherrapunji — it's about a three-hour drive away — but locals often include it in the itinerary, and for good reason. The Umngot River here is so clear, boats look like they're floating on glass. Hop on a traditional wooden boat and let the surreal views sink in. If the weather's right, you'll get a stunning gradient of greens and blues in the water.

7. Mawlynnong Village

This village has a reputation that travels far-often dubbed the "cleanest village in Asia," Mawlynnong is spotless, scenic, and super friendly. Bamboo dustbins line the cobbled paths, flower gardens bloom in front of every home, and the Sky View platform offers sweeping views all the way to Bangladesh. You'll find little cafes and homestays that make you feel instantly at home.

Where To Stay In Cherrapunji:

1. Luxury Resorts

Polo Orchid Resort is hands-down one of the fanciest stays in Cherrapunji. Overlooking the misty valley and just a stone's throw from Nohsngithiang Falls, it nails the balance between comfort and wild natural beauty. Think private sit-outs, bathtubs with a view, and warm wooden interiors. Their spa isn't too shabby either.

Photo: Courtesy of Polo Orchid Resort

2. Boutique Stays

Cherrapunji is home to a growing number of charming Airbnbs — think wooden cottages tucked into hillsides, cosy treehouses with views, or heritage-style homes run by Khasi families. Jiva Resort invites you in with cascading waterfalls, little bridges, canopies, suites with jacuzzis, and organic local meals.

3. Budget Hotels

Travelling light? There are solid budget options, from friendly guesthouses to low-key hostels. Most of them offer basic amenities, warm meals, and helpful locals who'll point you to the best trails. Don't expect luxury, but you'll get clean beds, hot showers, and possibly a new travel buddy or two.

Where To Eat In Cherrapunji:

1. Regional Cuisine

Local Khasi food is hearty and flavourful, made for chilly days and big appetites. Try jadoh — rice cooked with pork and spices, often served with pickles and chutney. Dohneiiong is a slow-cooked pork dish with black sesame paste that's rich and smoky. For the bold, tungrymbai, a fermented soybean delicacy that locals swear by, is perfect.

Photo: Instagram/thefoodavengers

2. Cosy Cafes

Small, artsy cafes are popping up across Cherrapunji. Look for local favourites like Orange Roots that serve Indian breakfast options, cinnamon-sprinkled coffee, fluffy pancakes, and homemade banana bread. Most cafes are run by young locals with a passion for great brews and indie playlists. Grab a window seat and people-watch (or cloud-watch).

3. Fine-Dining Restaurants

While it's not a fine-dining hotspot in the traditional sense, some resort restaurants really bring their A-game. Think rooftop terraces serving Khasi-fusion meals, candlelit setups with valley views, and menus that mix local ingredients with global styles. Don't skip the pork ribs and sizzling platters at Jiva Grill — they're legendary in these parts.

4. Lounges & Bars

Alcohol isn't mainstream in many parts of Meghalaya due to cultural norms, but you'll still find a few discreet spots in resorts or private lounges that serve drinks. It's more about sipping a glass of wine while watching the mist roll in than any kind of nightlife scene — and honestly, that's part of the charm.

Where To Shop In Cherrapunji:

1. Local Markets

You'll find weekly haats (markets) that are loud, colourful, and brimming with life. From bamboo baskets to fresh turmeric, wild honey to black sesame seeds, it's an experience in itself. Be prepared to haggle a bit, and take cash — card machines aren't a thing here.

Photo: Unsplash

2. Souvenirs & Handicrafts

Look out for cane and bamboo crafts, handmade jewellery, and Khasi-style shawls. Many of these items are made by women's cooperatives, and each piece has a story. Skip the generic trinkets and go for something unique — maybe a handwoven bag or a carved wooden bowl.

3. Personalised Picks

How about dried local herbs or a bottle of home-brewed rice beer? Or a sketch from a local artist you met at the cafe? These little personalised finds not only support the local economy but also make way better souvenirs than fridge magnets.

Weather In Cherrapunji (The Best Time To Visit Cherrapunji):

If you're into wild greenery and thunderous waterfalls, visit from June to September — it's monsoon season, and everything's impossibly lush. But be warned: roads can get tricky. October to February is cooler, drier, and perfect for sightseeing and trekking. March to May? Ideal if you want to dodge crowds while still soaking in that forest vibe.

Photo: iStock

How To Reach Cherrapunji:

By Air

The closest airport is in Shillong (about 90 km away), but you'll get better connectivity via Guwahati Airport (around 170 km). From either, you can book a cab or shared sumo straight to Cherrapunji. Scenic drive included.

By Rail

There's no direct railway station in Cherrapunji. The nearest major station is Guwahati, which connects well with major cities. From there, it's a road trip through hills and clouds to reach your destination.

By Road

Buses, shared cabs, and private taxis run from Shillong regularly. The road is winding and dramatic, with plenty of viewpoints for those impromptu photo stops. Just keep some ginger candies handy if you're prone to motion sickness.

Getting Around In Cherrapunji:

Local transport is limited, so hiring a private cab is your best bet. Some spots are walkable, while others might need a short drive. For the adventurous, renting a bike is a fun way to feel the wind and chase the clouds (just drive safely-roads can get slippery). Google Maps works, but asking locals often leads to better routes and unexpected detours.