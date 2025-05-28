8 Breathtaking Places To Visit In India This June

If summer's got you overheating, it's time to trade traffic jams and scorching pavements for cooler climes. June in India might be hot, but there are still pockets of breezy bliss waiting to be enjoyed. Whether it's the dramatic high-altitude landscapes of Spiti or the rain-washed tea gardens of Ooty, these picture-perfect destinations offer the kind of escape that'll make you forget it's even summer. Think misty mornings, monsoon-drenched hills, and just the right amount of chill. We've rounded up eight stunning spots where the temperatures drop and the views turn up. Go on, give your fan a break.

Here Are 8 Scenic Spots To Visit In India In June 2025:

1. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Photo: Unsplash

While most are heading to crowded Manali, the smart travellers are taking the higher road to Spiti. Literally. At 12,500 feet above sea level, Spiti Valley offers raw, dramatic landscapes — think craggy mountains, barren beauty, and turquoise streams. The roads reopen by early June after being snowed in for months, making it the perfect time to visit. Don't miss Key Monastery, a 1000-year-old Tibetan Buddhist site that looks like it's clinging to the cliffside for dear life.

Best for: Stargazing, solitude, and icy blue rivers.

Travel tip: Carry warm clothing — even in June, temperatures can dip to 5 degrees Celsius at night.

2. Chikkamagalur, Karnataka

Photo: iStock

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Chikkamagalur is everything June should be — green, breezy, and deliciously cool. This is the land where coffee first took root in India, and every plantation homestay here comes with sweeping views and plenty of caffeine. Trek up Mullayanagiri (Karnataka's highest peak) or take it easy with a hammock and a hot brew.

Best for: Coffee trails and weekend detoxes.

Travel tip: Book a plantation stay for that early morning mist-and-mocha vibe.

3. Hassan, Karnataka

Photo: Unsplash

Just a two-hour drive from Chikmagalur, Hassan is a hidden gem steeped in heritage. The 12th-century Hoysala temples at Belur and Halebid are architectural marvels — intricately carved and criminally underrated. June's light drizzle makes the stone temples even more atmospheric, with barely any tourist crowds in sight.

Best for: Architecture nerds and history lovers.

Travel tip: Hire a local guide to get the stories behind the carvings — there's a lot to unpack.

4. Shillong, Meghalaya

Known as the "Scotland of the East", Shillong turns ethereal in June. The pine forests smell like rain, waterfalls gush at full throttle, and the local music scene is always on point. Hit up cafes for live gigs, trek to Laitlum Canyon for a dramatic selfie, and drive down to nearby Dawki to see a river so clear it looks like glass.

Best for: Music lovers and monsoon romantics.

Travel tip: Carry waterproof everything — when it rains here, it really rains.

5. Alibaug, Maharashtra

Photo: Unsplash

Alibaug is Mumbai's not-so-secret weekend darling, and in June, the sea breeze brings a welcome reprieve from the city's stickiness. Think quiet beaches, boutique stays, and seafood that slaps. The coastal drive is especially scenic with monsoon clouds rolling in, and if you time it right, you can even take a ferry from Mumbai.

Best for: Beachy breaks without a Goa crowd.

Travel tip: Kihim Beach is your best bet for a less crowded sun-downer scene.

6. Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Photo: Unsplash

Ooty might have become a cliche, but come June, it's still magical. The monsoon is just setting in, making the rolling tea estates and colonial bungalows all the more moody and romantic. Take the iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway, sip on fresh Nilgiri tea, and walk through the botanical gardens in a sweater.

Best for: Misty mornings and vintage charm.

Travel tip: Avoid weekends if you want to dodge tourist traffic.

7. Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Photo: Unsplash

Rajasthan and "cool" don't usually go in the same sentence — except when you're talking about Mount Abu. At 1,220 metres above sea level, it's the state's only hill station. June brings mild showers and lush hills, offering a break from the desert heat. Don't miss a sunset at Nakki Lake or the marble brilliance of Dilwara Temples.

Best for: Unexpected cool in a desert state.

Travel tip: Hire a boat at Nakki Lake around sunset — it's touristy, but worth it.

8. Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Photo: iStock

Araku is one of those "how-is-this-still-under-the-radar?" places. Surrounded by dense forests and waterfalls, it's a quick train ride from Visakhapatnam — and a stunner. The valley is home to several tribal communities, and June's greenery adds a fresh layer to its already photogenic coffee plantations and caves.

Best for: Underrated escapes and tribal culture.

Travel tip: Try the local bamboo chicken — it's slow-cooked and smoky in all the right ways.