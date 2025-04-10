5 Best Weekend Getaways From Chandigarh For A Breath Of Fresh Air

Chandigarh has a lot to offer. But when the bustle of city life starts to wear you down and even your go-to caffeine fix can't lift the mood, it's a clear sign you need a quick change of scene. The good news? You don't have to travel far to find it. Just a few hours on the road can take you to cool hills, quiet valleys, and charming little towns where time slows down and fresh air does wonders. Whether you're in the mood for pine forests, snowy peaks, or just a change of pace, these weekend getaways from Chandigarh tick all the right boxes. They're close enough to do on a whim and far enough to feel like an actual escape. So next time the city noise gets too loud, you'll know where to head.

Here Are Five Fun Weekend Getaways From Chandigarh:

1. Kasauli

Kasauli. Photo: Unsplash

Distance: 60 km | Travel Time: 2 hours

Let's start with an easy win. Kasauli is a quiet little hill town that gives you all the mountain charm without the crowds of Shimla. Think pine-scented walks, colonial-era architecture, and cafes that serve surprisingly good coffee (check out Cafe Mitti and Hangout Bar for starters). The Gilbert Trail is perfect for a slow stroll, and Monkey Point — yes, there are actual monkeys — offers sweeping views of the plains below. It's ideal if you want to switch off your phone and recharge you instead.

2. Chail

Chail. Photo: Unsplash

Distance: 106 km | Travel Time: 3.5 hours

If Kasauli is about peace and pines, Chail is where you head for old-school charm with a touch of royal flair. Once the summer capital of the Patiala kings, this quiet retreat has plenty of history tucked into its deodar forests. The Chail Palace is worth a stay or at least a wander through, and if you're into quirky titles, the town boasts the world's highest cricket ground. It's also a solid pick if you're after long nature walks, picnic spots, and a proper break from the city buzz.

3. Barot Valley

Barot. Photo: Unsplash

Distance: 200 km | Travel Time: 6 hours

Barot Valley is one of those places that still feels like a secret — the kind that's too good to keep. Nestled deep in Himachal, this offbeat hideaway is perfect for travellers who like things a little rustic and a lot quiet. The Uhl river flows right through the valley, making it great for trout fishing, riverside camping, or simply soaking your feet while doing absolutely nothing. With its terraced fields and sleepy village vibes, Barot is the kind of place where time slows down — in the best way.

4. Kanatal

Kanatal. Photo: Unsplash

Distance: 230 km | Travel Time: 6 hours

Tucked away near Mussoorie, Kanatal is a breezy hill station that hasn't been ruined by over-tourism (yet). It's cooler, quieter, and perfect if you want a blend of adventure and chill. Go for forest walks in the Kaudia Jungle, try your hand at ziplining or camping, or just park yourself in a hillside cottage with a book and a view. The air here? Crisp. The vibe? Effortlessly calming.

5. Narkanda

Distance: 174 km | Travel Time: 5.5 hours

Want snow in winter and apple trees in summer? Narkanda's your answer. This lesser-known gem near Shimla is a favourite for skiing in the colder months, but don't write it off during the rest of the year. Come summer, it's a green paradise with ridiculously scenic drives and local markets selling the freshest produce. Hatu Peak is the star of the show — it's a bit of a hike, but the views at the top are all kinds of magical. Bonus: Fewer tourists, more peace.