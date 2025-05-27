8 Tribal Crafts From Northeast India That Are Deeply Rooted In Culture & History

India's Northeast isn't just geographically remote — it's also culturally rich in a way that feels untouched by the rush of the modern world. Home to more than 200 tribes, the region's crafts are as diverse as its landscapes, and every weave, pot, or painting is grounded in daily life, ritual, and ancestry. These are crafts with a point of view. Whether it's a bold Naga shawl that once signified warrior status or a bamboo basket woven for practical farming needs, the handmade treasures of the Northeast offer a window into the cultural heartbeat of the region. Here's a look at some of the most iconic tribal crafts from Northeast India, sorted by state, that you'll want to know about.

Also Read: 5 Breathtaking Hill Stations In Northeast India You'll Want To Visit ASAP

Here Are 8 Noteworthy Tribal Crafts From Northeast India:

1. Naga Shawls — Nagaland

A Naga shawl isn't just clothing — it's an identity marker. Traditionally, the colours and motifs on these shawls reflect tribal affiliations, gender, and even social status. The Tsungkotepsu shawl of the Ao tribe, once exclusive to warriors, features fierce symbols like spears and buffalo horns. Woven on backstrap looms using wool or cotton, these textiles are now being integrated into modern fashion. But the meanings remain: Each line and motif is still tied to centuries of tradition.

2. Bamboo And Cane Craft — Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, And Manipur

Photo: Pixabay

Used in everything from tools to furniture, bamboo and cane are the lifeblood of utilitarian craft in the Northeast. In Tripura, Riang artisans create finely detailed cane stools and trays, while in Assam, bamboo is used for everything from household baskets to the decorative yet functional Japi hat. Manipur and Mizoram continue to produce an impressive array of woven goods, often combining traditional technique with clean, modern design-making them a hit among eco-conscious consumers.

3. Phanek And Innaphi Textiles — Manipur

Worn by Meitei women, the Phanek is a woven skirt, typically paired with a sheer stole called the Innaphi. These textiles are handwoven using traditional techniques, often passed down through generations within families. Each colour and design carries meaning-red symbolises strength, while white denotes purity. The fabrics are worn for everything from daily wear to religious ceremonies, and their quiet elegance is winning over global design houses.

Also Read: 8 Incredible Treks In Northeast India That Feel Almost Unreal

4. Eri And Muga Silk — Assam

Photo: Pixabay

Assam is world-famous for two unique types of silk: Muga and Eri. Muga silk, with its natural golden hue, is exclusive to Assam and is known for its durability and sheen. It was once reserved for royalty and remains a marker of prestige. Eri silk, often called the 'peace silk', is produced without killing the silkworm, making it a favourite in sustainable fashion circles. Soft, breathable, and ethically made, Eri is commonly used in shawls and scarves, often dyed with natural pigments.

5. Black Pottery — Manipur

Photo: Pixabay

The village of Andro in Manipur is home to a rare form of black pottery made without a potter's wheel. Instead, the clay is beaten and moulded by hand, then fired in an open flame, giving it its distinctive black sheen. Used traditionally for cooking and storage, these pots are made from a mix of serpentine stone and weathered rock. The all-black aesthetic has recently caught the eye of interior designers and collectors who love its raw, minimal vibe.

6. Wood Carving And Bead Jewellery — Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh, traditional crafts lean heavily on nature. The Monpa tribe carves wooden altars and ritual masks used in Buddhist ceremonies. The Apatani and Nyishi communities create elaborate bead jewellery, often incorporating bones, feathers, and seeds. These items aren't decorative in the conventional sense — they're ceremonial and symbolic, tied to rites of passage and tribal pride.

7. Thangka Paintings — Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim

Photo: Unsplash

Though more widely associated with Tibetan Buddhism, Thangka paintings are also deeply rooted in Arunachal Pradesh (especially among the Monpa) and parts of Sikkim. These paintings are done on cotton or silk and depict Buddhist deities, mandalas, or life events of the Buddha. Highly detailed and spiritually significant, Thangkas require years of training to perfect. They're not just visual — they're devotional tools meant for meditation and prayer. In recent years, some are being adapted as wall art for global homes, but traditionally they're rolled and stored when not in use, like a scroll.

8. Puan Textiles — Mizoram

The Puan is more than a traditional garment — it's a symbol of Mizo identity. Handwoven with bold stripes, checks, and geometric motifs, it's worn during ceremonies, festivals, and formal events. Today, designers in Mizoram are incorporating Puan patterns into contemporary silhouettes — think bags, jackets, and even shoes — without losing the integrity of the original motifs.