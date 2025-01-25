Advertisement
"Bengaluru And Bangaluru Are Different Cities," Internet Reacts After Seeing Confusing Traffic Sign

A traffic signboard going viral on social media shows two different directions for Bengaluru and Bangaluru.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Bengaluru And Bangaluru Are Different Cities," Internet Reacts After Seeing Confusing Traffic Sign
A signboard from Bengaluru is going viral on social media. (Photo: X/geniusparadox)

A traffic sign in Bengaluru is trending for hilarious reasons. According to a post shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), this signboard is located on the airport road leading into the city. The sign features a glaring typo, confusing the travellers. The signboard pointed towards four locations - KR Puram,Tumkur annd different directions for "Bengaluru" and "Bangaluru". X users noted that both led to the same place, but did so via separate routes. While one went over a flyover, the other appeared to go straight ahead. The side note read, "This is on airport road towards the city. I bet someone new to the country and/ or the city will definitely wonder if Bengaluru and Bangaluru are two different cities!"

See post here:

The post sparked a flurry of comments:

A hilarious explanation read, "Left sign takes you to a road that "Bends" before merging, therefore Bengaluru. Right sign  - you "Bang" Straight. Therefore Bangaluru."

One user wrote, "Hahaha. I know exactly where this is. Hebbal flyover. Just before you enter the city. Even if you take the left, you can come up the ramp and join the same road."

A person shared, "This may be a painting mistake for 'Bagaluru' which is one place in North Bengaluru."

Another added, "This maybe purposely done so that fast drivers slow down and hence accidents are reduced."

Also Read: Man Shocked After Getting 8 Fines For 'Slow Driving' On Abu Dhabi-Dubai Highway

Someone joked, "Clearly, the signboard guy wasn't from 'Bengaluru' or 'Bangaluru' - whichever they meant!"

"With these kind of directions, even a seasoned Bangalorean will get lost in the traffic," read a comment.

"It is confusing" was the sentiment online.

A user clarified, "Two ways to the same destination only pronunciation is different."

