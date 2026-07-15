Watch: At This Remote Island Lake, Swimming With Jellyfish Is A Tourist Attraction

Swimming with jellyfish may sound like something most travellers would avoid, but there is one place in the world where it has become a bucket-list experience. Hidden among the emerald-green islands of Palau in the western Pacific Ocean, a secluded marine lake attracts visitors with an extraordinary natural phenomenon. Here, thousands of golden jellyfish drift through the water every day, creating a spectacle unlike anything found in most seas. Surrounded by limestone cliffs and pristine waters, this remarkable destination offers a glimpse into a unique ecosystem that has evolved in isolation over thousands of years.

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Eil Malk Island In Palau Is Home To The Famous Jellyfish Lake

Eil Malk, one of the uninhabited Rock Islands in Palau, is home to the famous Jellyfish Lake, known locally as Ongeim'l Tketau. The marine lake is one of the few places in the world where visitors can legally snorkel among jellyfish whose sting is considered too mild to affect most healthy people. Scientists believe this unusual trait developed over thousands of years as the jellyfish evolved in an isolated environment with very few natural predators. As a result, Jellyfish Lake has become one of Palau's best-known natural attractions and a favourite among nature lovers and adventure travellers.

Why Can You Swim With The Jellyfish?

Unlike many marine jellyfish known for their painful stings, the golden jellyfish in Jellyfish Lake have evolved differently over thousands of years.

Here's what makes them unique:

They have an extremely mild sting that is considered harmless for most people.

The lake is isolated from the open ocean.

The jellyfish migrate across the lake each day, following sunlight.

Visitors are allowed to snorkel, but scuba diving is prohibited.

Scuba diving is banned because compressed-air bubbles can harm the jellyfish. In addition, the deeper layers of the lake contain oxygen-poor water with high concentrations of hydrogen sulfide, making them unsafe for visitors.

What Else Can You Explore Around Eil Malk?

Photo: Coral Reef Research Foundation

A visit to Jellyfish Lake is usually part of a broader trip through Palau's stunning Rock Islands.

Travellers can also enjoy:

Island-hopping through the Rock Islands

Kayaking through hidden lagoons

Snorkelling and diving on nearby coral reefs

Exploring pristine beaches and dramatic limestone cliffs

The Rock Islands Southern Lagoon is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its exceptional marine biodiversity and striking natural landscapes.

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Best Time To Visit

The best time to visit Palau is generally between November and April, when rainfall is relatively lower and underwater visibility is often at its best. These conditions make it ideal for snorkelling, island-hopping and exploring the Rock Islands.

How To Reach Jellyfish Lake

By Air: Fly into Roman Tmetuchl International Airport near Koror, Palau's main tourism hub.

By Boat: Guided boat tours from Koror take visitors to Eil Malk Island.

On Foot: After docking, visitors must follow a short forest trail that leads to Jellyfish Lake.

Swimming alongside golden jellyfish in Palau is one of those rare travel experiences that feels almost surreal. Set amid the tranquil waters of Eil Malk's Jellyfish Lake, it offers visitors a chance to witness a fascinating ecosystem that has evolved in isolation for thousands of years. Whether you are a nature enthusiast, snorkelling fan or simply looking for an unusual travel experience, this remarkable lake deserves a spot on your travel wish list.