Viral Video Shows Abandoned Floating Hotel In The Middle Of Nowhere, Internet Has Mixed Reactions

When it comes to planning a vacation, choosing the right hotel is crucial. From plush bedding and pretty views, we all have our non-negotiables. But have you ever stayed at an abandoned floating hotel in the middle of nowhere? Well, travel vlogger Josh did just that. He documented his visit to what he claims is a "7 million dollar floating hotel”, and the video is now going viral on Instagram. The video opens with Josh's arrival at the hotel in a dinghy. The vlogger claims that the building closed "5 years ago". He added that the hotel also has a lighthouse, which has been converted into a bar. The clip also gives a glimpse of the seating area, and it seems dreamy. Josh shares that the building was a "war defence fort back in World War I and II." Apparently, the location of this hotel is near Portsmouth Harbour in the United Kingdom.

Then, the vlogger gives us a tour of the rooms, which are adjacent to a super-cool gift shop. Moving on, Josh walks into a bar, which is also empty. A night's stay at the hotel can cost up to $700 or Rs 59,000. The video caption reads, "Exploring the abandoned 7 million-dollar floating hotel."

The internet was captivated by this unique, one-of-a-kind accommodation. One person wrote, "This is pretty awesome. And nice that it still looks great, and others did not vandalise it. Unique location."

Another added, "Perfect for a zombie apocalypse defence!!!..."

A user shared some more details about the place and said, "The fort isn't in the middle of nowhere, it's 500 metres from Portsmouth harbour and it's not a floating structure at all. The fort is simply built on the bottom of the sea. Nice tour, but it would be even better if you didn't bend the truth to tell an even cooler story."

"Honestly, I would stay there, especially in that last room, it still looks like it's in perfect condition!!" a person said.

Would you like to stay at the abandoned floating hotel? Share with us in the comments below!