7 Best Places You Can Watch 4th Of July Fireworks In The US

The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, is one of the most important national holidays in the United States. It marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the 13 American colonies declared their freedom from British rule. On the Fourth of July, one of the major highlights is to witness grand fireworks in the US. The connection of fireworks to the US Independence Day dates back to the country's founding. Before the Declaration of Independence was officially adopted, Founding Father John Adams reportedly wrote to his wife that the US' freedom should be celebrated every year with parades, games, bells, bonfires and "illuminations”, as per a report by the Reader's Digest.

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His vision largely came true when on July 4, 1777, the first organised Independence Day celebrations featured fireworks in cities including Pennsylvania and Boston (Adams's hometown). According to historical accounts, the festivities included the ringing of bells and a fireworks display that began and ended with 13 rockets.

Today, fireworks remain a key part of Fourth of July celebrations across the US. Millions of people flock to famous fireworks displays across the country to celebrate Independence Day with family and friends.

If you are travelling to the US this Fourth of July, here are must-watch firework shows that are sure to make your trip worthwhile:

1. New York City

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The iconic Macy's 4th of July Fireworks is one of the most spectacular Independence Day celebrations in the US. Thousands of fireworks are launched from barges along the East River, making it a must-visit experience for travellers looking to celebrate the holiday in grand style.

2. Boston

Held along the scenic Charles River, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is a combination of fireworks, a drone show and a concert, making it one of the most lively experiences of the night.

3. Philadelphia

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One Philly Unity Concert for America - Every year, the free-for-all One Philly Unity Concert for America attracts thousands of participants to watch some of the music industry's biggest names. The night culminates with a fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

4. St. Louis

Head to St. Louis for the Fair St. Louis Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular for a vibrant fireworks display above the Mississippi River and the iconic Gateway Arch. Similarly, those in Washington, DC, can celebrate Independence Day in the nation's capital with A Capitol Fourth event. The evening features a patriotic concert followed by a spectacular fireworks display launched from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after 9 p.m.

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5. Atlanta

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Atlanta will host the Fantastic Fourth Celebration from July 1 to July 6, featuring stunning nightly drone and light shows.

6. The Freedom Over Texas

The Freedom Over Texas show in Houston will light up the city with the largest land-based fireworks display in the US. Visitors can watch it over Buffalo Bayou at Eleanor Tinsley Park for a memorable travel experience.

7. Las Vegas

Las Vegas remembers the day with a unique tradition. As part of the Fireworks on the Strip event, multiple hotels along the Las Vegas Strip coordinate a massive fireworks display on every Fourth of July. Visitors in Vegas must prepare to watch the show after 9:00 p.m.