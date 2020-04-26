4 Terrorists Shot Dead In J&K's Kulgam, Search Operation On

A search operation has been launched in the area to look for any remaining terrorists (Representational)

Four terrorists were shot dead by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, the police said.

The encounter started after the terrorists fired at a security force patrol on Sunday evening, a police officer said. He said the forces engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight and shot dead two of them.



Another two were shot dead later, the officer said.

A search operation has been launched in the area to look for any remaining terrorists, the officer said.