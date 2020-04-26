4 Terrorists Shot Dead In J&K's Kulgam, Search Operation On

The encounter started after the terrorists fired at a security force patrol on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

A search operation has been launched in the area to look for any remaining terrorists (Representational)

Srinagar:

Four terrorists were shot dead by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, the police said.

The encounter started after the terrorists fired at a security force patrol on Sunday evening, a police officer said. He said the forces engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight and shot dead two of them.

Another two were shot dead later, the officer said. 

A search operation has been launched in the area to look for any remaining terrorists, the officer said.

