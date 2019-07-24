Kerala Man Abandons Pet Dog, Leaves Bizarre Note Attached To Collar

A dog was abandoned by its owner in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

A dog was abandoned by its owner in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, with a bizarre note attached to its collar. "It is being abandoned because of ''illicit relationship'' with a dog in the neighbourhood," the note in Malayalam read according to the person who rescued the dog.

The white Pomeranian, about three, was found outside a popular market in the city.

The dog was rescued by People For Animals volunteer Shameen, who said she was "shocked" to read the note she found.

The note, written in Malayalam, read: "The dog is a really nice breed. It is well-behaved. It does not require a large amount of food. It does not have any diseases. It is bathed once every five days. Only issue is that it barks a little. It hasn't bitten anyone in three years. Used to give it mainly milk, biscuit and raw eggs. It is being abandoned because of its illicit relationship with a dog in the neighbourhood."

Shameen told news agency ANI that when she learnt about the dog roaming around, she went to the spot and brought her home.

The dog was rescued by People For Animals volunteer Shameen.

Dogs, she said, are often abandoned by their owners over injury or sickness; an "illicit relationship" is a first.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.