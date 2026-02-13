'Read Fully': War Of Words In Kerala Over UDF's Health Commission Report

A political slugfest has erupted over Kerala's healthcare future after the United Democratic Front's (UDF) health commission report triggered sharp criticism from the state Health Minister. It was followed by an equally strong rebuttal from commission chairman Dr SS Lal.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan had unveiled the report proposing multi-speciality facilities in every district, tribal health clusters, coastal care units and dedicated "She Hospitals" for women as part of a universal healthcare vision. The Health Minister, on Facebook, dismissed several proposals, saying many ideas were already implemented, citing existing mother-and-child hospitals, women's clinics operating through 5,416 health centres, free childbirth services and declining treatment costs based on National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) data.

The minister argued the Opposition was attempting to "reinvent Kerala's health model" without acknowledging ongoing reforms under Nava Kerala Karma Padhathi-2 and Ardhram-2.

Dr SS Lal hit back strongly, accusing the minister of criticising the report without reading it fully. In a sharply worded response, Lal said advisers had misled the minister, particularly over the concept of "She Hospitals," which he said was misunderstood as duplicating existing facilities.

"The report is not for UDF or LDF. It is for Kerala," Lal said, stressing that healthcare policy should transcend political lines. He claimed the document was prepared by a broad panel of experts, including former health officials and medical professionals across political backgrounds, and invited the minister for a public debate if disagreements persist.

Lal also described the report as a "live document" open to corrections and constructive suggestions, urging the government to consider implementing its recommendations instead of dismissing them outright.