Gold Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized At Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Investigation was on to identify the suspects involved in the smugglimg (Representational)

Gold bars and biscuits worth over Rs 1 crore were seized from an Air India Express flight by customs officials at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Friday, a senior official said.

The gold bars and gold biscuits, weighing 3.57 kilograms and valued at Rs 1.13 crore, were recovered from behind the seat of the flight, which arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport from Dubai early Friday, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

He said investigation was on to identify the suspects involved in the smuggling of the gold.

No one is ruled out. We are looking at those with access to aircraft. We will get to the bottom of this racket, police told PTI.

He said sleuths were increasing checks of suspect airlines coming from sensitive areas.