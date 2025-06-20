Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

British F-35B Fighter Jet, Which Is Grounded In Kerala, On Sale On OLX? A Fact-Check

Multiple posts on social media claimed the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet was up for sale on OLX.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
British F-35B Fighter Jet, Which Is Grounded In Kerala, On Sale On OLX? A Fact-Check
The British F-35B fighter jet has been grounded since Saturday

A British F-35B fighter jet, which made an unscheduled stop at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday, has remained grounded since then.

While authorities worked on ensuring the safe departure of the jet, one of the world's most expensive and advanced combat aircraft, multiple posts on social media claimed the British F-35B Lightning II was up for sale on OLX.

The screenshot appeared to be that of a post on OLX, and it included a picture of the F-35 fighter jet. It said the aircraft was up for sale for USD 4 million.

The viral post, however, is fake.

The post also mentioned a few of the aircraft's specifications, including automatic parking, brand-new tyres and a battery.

However, no such post was found on OLX's official website. Additionally, the items for sale on OLX from Kerala were priced in US dollars, which further suggests the post was fabricated.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is currently guarding the British F-35B fighter jet, which is part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific region.

The carrier group recently completed joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy.

Since its arrival, British aviation engineers have been working intensively to fix a technical snag related to the aircraft's hydraulic systems. Despite their efforts, the issue remains unresolved, delaying the fighter jet's return to its mother ship.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
British F-35B Fighter Jet, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, OLX
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com