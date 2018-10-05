Woman Allegedly Hammers Alcoholic Husband To Death In Telangana

The victim was a habitual drinker and suspected his wife's fidelity, police said.

Telangana | | Updated: October 05, 2018 16:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Allegedly Hammers Alcoholic Husband To Death In Telangana

The couple allegedly got into quarrel and the woman fatally attacked him with a hammer (Representational)

Karimnagar (Telangana): 

An alcoholic man was allegedly hammered to death by his wife during a quarrel in the Peddapalli district on Friday, police said. She then fled the scene.

Nayeema Begum, 35, was married to Mohammed Pasha, 40, for 14 years, had filed a case some time ago against him for demanding additional dowry, said assistant commissioner of police Habeeb Khan.

Following mediation, they re-united and began life anew, he said.

Pasha was a habitual drinker and suspected Begum's fidelity, the police official said.

At 2.30 am, the couple got into quarrel and the woman fatally attacked him with a hammer in their house before escaping, he said.

Based on a complaint from Pasha's sister, police registered a case against Begum and are on the lookout for her.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Telangana Manwife hammers husbandWife Kills Husband

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Vladimir Putin in IndiaHOP LiveLive ScoreChennai WeatherNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonChanda KochharLoveYatriRamila Umashankar

................................ Advertisement ................................