Will Burn Theatres If Padmavati Shown In Telangana: BJP Lawmaker

BJP lawmaker T Raja Singh Lodh today asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to follow his counterparts in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and not allow the screening of film Padmavati in the state.Lodh, who represents the Goshamahal constituency in the city, reiterated his threat of setting afire theatres that screen the controversial movie on the legendary Rajput queen.The makers of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama have deferred its December 1 release, apparently due to opposition the film is facing.In a letter to Mr Rao, the MLA said the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have given statements that the film would not be allowed to be screened (in their states) if historical facts were "distorted"."Similarly, I request the Telangana Chief Minister to give such a statement. In order to maintain law and order in the state, the Telangana CM should see to it that the movie is banned," he said.Accusing Mr Bhansali of "distorting" history in making the film, Lodh said, "We have been saying from the beginning that maharani Padmavati is the queen of entire Hindu society and it is my responsibility to stop the movie's release till certain controversial portions are removed".He said they would stop the screening of the film in the state "under any circumstances" if its contents were not changed and "will burn the theatres that show the movie".He said police took scores of people into preventive custody who were to take part in a rally from Begum Bazaar to the Hyderabad Collectorate today to submit a memorandum to the state government seeking a ban on the film.