Telangana BJP Lawmaker's Facebook Account Hacked

BJP lawmaker T Raja Singh Lodh represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad

A BJP member of the dissolved Telangana Assembly has alleged his Facebook account has been hacked by unidentified persons.

T Raja Singh Lodh, who represented Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad filed a complaint with Cyber Crime Police on Monday stating he was unable to access his Facebook page.

According to Mr Singh, his Facebook page has over 5.35 lakh followers and suspected that it may have been hacked from outside India.

"I am shocked (over the incident). I have informed the police about my Facebook account being hacked. If any wrong message is posted on my page I will not be responsible," the BJP legislator, known for his controversial remarks, said in a video message.

He also claimed previously there were several unsuccessful attempts to hack his Facebook account, his website and Twitter account.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act and a probe has been launched, police said.