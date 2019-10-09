On Vijayadashami, KCR Performs Vehicle And Ayudha Pujas At Home

Vijayadashami 2019: KCR and his family members performed a puja on Tuesday

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao performed a vehicle puja and Ayudha Puja at his official residence in Hyderabad.

Mr Rao or KCR, as he is popularly known, with his family members performed a puja on Tuesday at Nalla Pochamma Temple in the Pragati Bhavan premises.

After the puja, the Chief Minister greeted his family members and employees.

KCR's wife Shobha Chandrashekar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao, daughter-in-law Shailima, grandson Himanshu, daughter Kavita, son-in-law Anil Kumar, officers, staff and others participated in the puja.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.