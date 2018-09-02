Video: Telangana Man Thrown In Air After Collision With Truck, Walks Off

A vehicle with TRS banners can be seen moving on the other side of the road.

Accidents often happen because people do not follow traffic rules. But sometimes, it is a wider disregard for order that forces people to break the rules.



In a video posted by news agency ANI on Twitter on Sunday, a biker managed to escape unhurt in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana after he was hit by a small truck.



The mini truck and the biker were moving in the opposite directions when the collision happened. The biker does a somersault as he gets hit by the minitruck, falls on the road, gets up as a passer-by helps him.

#WATCH: Dramatic visuals of a head-on collision between a two-wheeler and a mini truck in Ranga Reddy district. #Telanganapic.twitter.com/tbQxJiP0S7 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2018



Social media users pointed out that the accident happened because the road on the other side was closed due to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) mega "Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha" rally on Sunday, which probably led to the diversion of traffic causing commotion on the adjacent road.



"You are missing some thing the other side is closed for general public as today TRS organised Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha so other side only vehicle allowed for TrsMegaPublicMeeting," the user posted and called it a "public nuisance".



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the mega rally today is expected to announce early dissolution of assembly for early polls.