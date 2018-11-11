Telangana Chief Minister Afraid Of PM Modi, Says Union Minister JP Nadda

Telangana Chief Minister went for early polls as he was afraid of PM Modi: JP Nadda

Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao went for early polls in the state as he was afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"KC Rao is afraid of Prime Minister Modi and went for early polls. But I believe that the people of Telangana will teach him a lesson in December," said Mr Nadda.

"KC Rao is not bothered about the people of Telangana. He never cares about the development of the state. He just thinks about the development of his family. He has forgotten the sacrifices made by the people for the formation of Telangana state," he added.

Mr Nadda further said, Mr Rao has not even utilized the funds provided by the central government for the welfare of poor people.

"If people in Telangana want to see development in the state like Prime Minister Modi is carrying out at the Centre, the BJP should form a government in Telangana," he added.