Top Telangana Officers Shuffled On Poll Body's Orders Ahead Of Election

In a major overhaul, the Election Commission of India has ordered the transfer of 20 senior officers in Telangana ahead of the November 30 election, to ensure free and fair polls with a non-partisan administration overseeing the process.

This includes three Commissioners of police, four District Collectors, 10 Superintendents of Police as also senior officers in commercial taxes, excise and transport.

Police Commissioners of Hyderabad (CV Anand), Warangal (V Ranganath) and Nizamabad (V Satyanarayana) are to be replaced.

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, who was handling Excise, Commercial Taxes and Endowments, has been asked to appoint Principal Secretary rank officers to these departments with immediate effect.

The officers being transferred were reportedly asked to hand over charge to their juniors immediately; they will not be assigned any election-related work until the election results are declared and the process is over on December 5.

Commissioner of Commercial Taxes TK Sridevi, Excise Director Mohammad Musharraf Ali and Transport Secretary K Srinivas Raju have also been transferred.

The four District Collectors transferred are S Harish (Rangareddy), D Amoy Kumar (Medchal-Malkajgiri), T Vijayakrishna Reddy (Yadadri-Bhongir) and K Varun Reddy (Nirmal). The Superintendents of Police on the transfer list include M Ramana Kumar (Sangareddy), B Srinivas Reddy (Kamareddy), A Bhaskar (Jagityal), K Narasimha (Mahbubnagar), K Manohar (Nagarkurnool), K Srujana (Jogulamba-Gadwal), G Chandramohan (Mahbubababd), N Venkateshwarlu (Narayanpet), P Karunakar (Jayashankar Bhupalpalli) and Rajendra Prasad (Suryapet).

The results of the Telangana election will be announced on December 3 after one-day voting.