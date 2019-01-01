Thottathil B Radhakrishnan, First Chief Justice Of Telangana High Court

Thottathil B Radhakrishnan was administered the oath of office by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor

Thottathil B Radhakrishnan today took over as the first Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, which came into existence on the first day of 2019.

Mr Radhakrishnan was administered the oath of office by Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan in the city.

The separate High Court for Telangana came into existence following the division of the High Court at Hyderabad.

Swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Andhra Pradesh HC Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar and other judges in the presence of N Chandrababu Naidu

The Hyderabad High Court had common jurisdiction over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

A large number of employees of the common high court who were allocated to the Andhra Pradesh High Court left for Vijayawada on Monday. The AP High Court at Vijayawada also comes into existence from today.