50,000 Cabs Go Off Telangana Roads As Transport Strike Enters Day 15

The 12-hour bandh began at 5 am amid heightened security at most bus depots.

In the biggest protest since the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) called for a strike against the KCR government on October 5, a statewide shutdown has been called by the TSRTC staff today, disrupting normal life across Hyderabad and 32 other districts. More than 50,000 cabs across the state are also off road as Ola and Uber cab drivers join the transport strike, demanding regularisation of the cab aggregator market, the transport union said.

The 12-hour bandh began at 5 am amid heightened security at most bus depots. At the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, the biggest bus station in Hyderabad, services to most of the destinations in Telangana and neighbouring states were suspended.

While the transport strike has forced closure of schools and colleges till Monday, people were seen using private vehicles to reach airport and railway station today.

The shutdown call has been supported by opposition parties including Congress, BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), Jana Sena, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), trade unions, and various organisations of employees, teachers and workers, student bodies and people's groups. Several political leaders who staged protests to mark their support have also been detained.

As the strike enters the 15th day today, the protesting TSRTC employees want the government to meet their 26 demands, including a merger with the government. The KCR government, however, has refused to entertain their requests and has sacked over 48,000 employees who joined the protests.

Two employees of the TSRTC have committed suicide since last week after they did not receive their salary for September. Striking transport employees claim that four more employees have tried to end their life since the government dismissed them.

On Friday, the Telangana High Court directed the TSRTC staff and the state government to settle all disputes before October 28 and report to it about the settlement.

The court had earlier pulled up the government and union leaders for the strike and directed them to end stir. The state government was also directed to pay salaries for September to all the 49,190 employees by October 21.

The state government, however, says that the striking employees had self-dismissed themselves by refusing to rejoin duty and maintains that only 1,200 employees are on its rolls.

(With inputs from IANS)

