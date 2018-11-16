AIMIM Workers Booked For Violating Model Code Of Conduct In Telangana

Telangana polls: Two cases were registered against the AIMIM workers.

The Hyderabad Police has booked Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers for allegedly violating the model code of conduct while filing nomination papers for Telangana Assembly elections.

Two cases were registered against the workers on Thursday-one for violating guidelines and permission given by the Returning Officer during filing the nomination and other for flying drone without permission.

Speaking to ANI, Sultan Bazar Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chetana said, "We have received a complaint from Election Commission flying squad team stating that on November 15 AIMIM candidate Ahmed Balala came to the Returning Officer's office to file his nomination. AIMIM workers took out a massive rally and few workers were also seen flying drone camera which is now banned."

"Two cases have been registered against AIMIM workers for flying drone camera and violating guidelines and permission given by the Returning Officer. We have held one person in connection with the case, and are investigating the matter," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from Malakpet constituency also protested against the matter.

The elections in the state are slated to be held on December 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 11. The 119-member state assembly was dissolved prematurely on September 6 on the recommendation of Rao-led Telangana government.