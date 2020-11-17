Telangana Police Rescues 5-Year-Old Within 24 Hours Of Kidnap, 3 Arrested

A case was registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

A five-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Bhagat Singh Nagar in Suryapet district on November 14, has been rescued and three persons have been arrested in the matter, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the boy was allegedly kidnapped from the area at around 8 pm on November 14, when he had gone out to buy some groceries from a nearby shop.

"When the boy did not return after some time, his mother started searching nearby locations and found his cycle lying in a corner on the way back home. Soon after, his parents realised the boy is missing and filed a complained at Suryapeta II Town Police Station," police said.

"A day before kidnapping the boy, the accused, Yadala Venkateshwarlu, son of Hanumantha Rao along with two others had collected phone numbers of some people in the Bhagat Singh Nagar. On November 14, when the boy was alone on his way back home from a nearby grocery shop, the accused kidnapped the boy and took him to Miryalaguda on a motorcycle," Suryapet Superintendent of Police (SP) R Bhaskaran said.

Explaining how the crime was committed, SP Bhaskaran said the accused spent the night in Miryalaguda.

"Later, at around 5 am on Sunday, one of the accused took the boy to Hyderabad in a bus while other two accused called the boy's father from different places using different phone numbers and demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom. Later, the accused agreed to release the boy for Rs 7 lakh," SP Bhaskaran said.

The officer said that the accused also threatened the parents they would kill the boy if the demanded amount was not paid.

"One of the accused was caught when he came to collect the demanded ransom money. Soon after, the kidnapped boy was rescued from the kidnappers and was handed over to his parents. The other kidnappers were also arrested from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh," he added.

