Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni's Citizenship Revoked: Reports

Ramesh Chennamaneni represents the Vemulawada seat, around 150 km from state capital Hyderabad.

The Centre has revoked the citizenship of Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni, reported news agency Press Trust of India. The MLA, the Centre said, is a German national and concealing it, had obtained Indian citizenship by fraud.

Mr Chennamaneni, a member of the state's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, had concealed facts about his visits abroad, the Centre said.

"His misrepresentation/concealment of fact misled the government of India in making its decision initially. Had he revealed the fact that he had not resided in India for one year before making the application, the competent authority in this ministry would not have granted citizenship to him," reported PTI, quoting an order from the home ministry.

The competent authority is "satisfied that it is not conducive to public good that Chennamaneni continues to be a citizen of India" and therefore decided that he "ceases" to be a citizen of the country.

With inputs from PTI

