Telangana Minister Publicly Scolds IAS Officer, Questions Her "Common Sense"

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy was seen publicly berating Karimnagar district collector Pamela Satpathy, questioning her "common sense" in front of a crowd. Another state minister was also seen talking rudely to the district collector.

This incident happened in the presence of BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who were in Karimnagar to launch government programmes.

The Telangana ministers, visibly upset by what they saw as inadequate security arrangements by the police, directed their anger at the district collector.

Ms Sathpathy seemed visibly shaken, caught off-guard by the public display of hostility.

Many on social media posted that the incident showed a lapse in professionalism on the part of the state leaders and raised concerns over treatment to women in positions of power.

While Manohar Lal Khattar was inaugurating a water supply system, Mr Reddy was pushed aside several times by the police. Following this, Mr Reddy expressed anger at the collector and lashed out at her.

"Don't you have common sense? What are you doing? What is this nonsense? Where is the Superintendent of Police?" the Telangana minister said.

The police completely closed the Housing Board locality due to the Union Minister's visit. Mr Khattar also addressed a public meeting in the colony's mini stadium after inaugurating the water supply system.

Various routes in the area, hotels, kirana stores and other business establishments were closed since morning. The Union Minister also inaugurated a multipurpose park, Dr BR Ambedkar stadium complex, and Smart School of Kumarwadi High School.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, local MLA Gangula Kamalar, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others participated in the programme.