Video: Bear Roams Around In Residential Area In Telangana

The bear was seen moving in the residential area.

A video has emerged from Telangana that shows a black bear roaming around on the roads and in residential areas in Karimnagar district.

The bear was sighted in Sripuram Colony on Friday night, and its activities were recorded by CCTV cameras. This morning, the animal's presence was once again noted in the Rekurthi area, and local residents used their mobile cameras to record its movements.

The forest department officials are trying to use nets and tranquillizers in order to capture the animal near the bushes where it is suspected to be hiding.

In the footage, the bear looked confused as it crossed a market area as excited users captured its movement on mobile cameras.

One person was seen running after the bear with a stick in hand. Others kept shouting to scare the animal away. It briefly stopped near an autorickshaw before entering a residential area.

The CCTV installed in the residential colony caught the bear snooping around, looking for food or a spot to enter.

This is not the first time a wild animal has been found roaming around in residential areas.

Just a few weeks earlier, a viral video circulated online depicting a lion strolling casually on a flyover in Junagadh, Gujarat, amidst a heavy downpour. In the footage, the majestic creature is calmly walking the road while vehicles continue to pass by.