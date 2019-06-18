Six-Foot Statue, Garlands: Telangana Man's Tribute To Trump On Birthday

The man also poured milk on the statue and put a "tilak" on its forehead.

US President Donald Trump has often spoken of his love for India. As he celebrated Diwali with members of the Indian-American community last year, he had said, "The US has deep ties with India. I'm honored to host this beautiful ceremony at the White House with very special people." Never would he have thought that back India, a man would worship him in true Hindu tradition, on his birthday.

To mark Donald Trump's 73rd birthday on June 14, a man in Telangana inaugurated a striking six-foot statue of him. Not only that, he also poured milk on the statue and put a "tilak" on its forehead. The man said also said he will offer prayers to the statue every day.

Photos released by news agency ANI show the man, whose name is Bussa Krishna, praying to the statue of the US President, pouring milk over it and draping it with a shawl. The replica of Donald Trump wears a suit, has garlands around its neck and wears a red "tilak".

Bussa Krishna, 31, also has a photograph of Donald Trump in his "puja" room and says that he worships it every day along with other Hindu gods. He has said that his aim is to bring India and US together with his devotion.

Donald Trump has said that the US considers India a close partner, even thought there have been trade differences. He had ended India's designation as a beneficiary nation under US's Generalised System of Preference, the largest and oldest American trade preference programme.

Donald Trump has also attacked India for high tariffs on American products and had warned of similar tariffs on import of Indian products.

With inputs from ANI