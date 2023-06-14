'Wonderful Birthday, Will Make It Greatest': Trump After Court Hearing

Donald Trump's supporters sang "Happy Birthday" song to him at Miami's popular Cuban restaurant Versailles after he pleaded not guilty to federal charges in his handling of classified documents.
"It's a wonderful birthday. But we're gonna make it into the greatest birthday of all," Trump told his supporters.
After appearing in a Miami courtroom regarding a case on mishandlding of state secrets, the former US President stopped at a restaurant in Miami to greet his supporters.
On the eve of his 77th birthday, Trump appeared before a magistrate judge to be formally presented with 37 counts under seven charges brought by a special counsel probe that opened after an FBI raid of his Florida mansion 10 months ago.
But he dismissed his prosecution as politically-motivated in a speech to supporters framing the indictment as an effort to interfere in the 2024 election.
He faces indictment or ongoing scrutiny in four criminal probes -- in Washington, Florida, Georgia and New York -- and could find himself on trial in multiple cases as he campaigns to return to the White House.