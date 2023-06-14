"Wonderful Birthday, Will Make It Greatest": Trump After Court Hearing

Donald Trump said it's a wonderful birthday. But he will make it into the greatest birthday of all.

'Wonderful Birthday, Will Make It Greatest': Trump After Court Hearing

Donald Trump pleadednot guilty in federal court in Miami.

New Delhi:

Donald Trump's supporters sang "Happy Birthday" song to him at Miami's popular Cuban restaurant Versailles after he pleaded not guilty to federal charges in his handling of classified documents.

"It's a wonderful birthday. But we're gonna make it into the greatest birthday of all," Trump told his supporters.

After appearing in a Miami courtroom regarding a case on mishandlding of state secrets, the former US President stopped at a restaurant in Miami to greet his supporters.

On the eve of his 77th birthday, Trump appeared before a magistrate judge to be formally presented with 37 counts under seven charges brought by a special counsel probe that opened after an FBI raid of his Florida mansion 10 months ago.

But he dismissed his prosecution as politically-motivated in a speech to supporters framing the indictment as an effort to interfere in the 2024 election.

He faces indictment or ongoing scrutiny in four criminal probes -- in Washington, Florida, Georgia and New York -- and could find himself on trial in multiple cases as he campaigns to return to the White House.

.