Watch: Telangana Home Guard Risks Life, Saves Dog Stuck In Flooded Stream

The video showed the home guard risking his life moving through the fast-flowing stream in Nagarkurnool district.

The man can be seen holding a JCB excavator for support as he tries to bring the dog to safety

Nagarkurnool (Telangana):

A heartening video of a home guard with the Telangana police rescuing a dog trapped in bushes along a flooded stream has gone viral. The dramatic, around 2-minute long footage shows Mujeeb-ur-Rehman stepping into the overflowing stream to save the dog.

The video showed the home guard risking his life moving through the fast-flowing stream in Nagarkurnool district. The man can be seen holding a JCB excavator for support as he tries to grab on to the dog to bring it to safety amid cheers from the onlookers.

Mr Rehman said that as soon as he spotted the canine, he spontaneously stepped in the water to rescue it.

After the visibly frightened dog climbed on to him, the home guard first placed it on the JCB, used as a makeshift bridge, before stepping out of the flooded waters.

The stray was later let off in a nearby village where he is often seen.

The home guard's courageous and humane gesture was praised by the local police, the district superintendent as well as the state police chief, Mahender Reddy.

Mr Mujeeb's wife and children said they were proud of him for his courage and compassion.

