Telangana Officer Went To Plant Trees. She Was Thrashed By TRS Workers

Telangana forest officer C Anita was attacked in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

A forest officer who was leading preparations for a tree plantation drive in Telangana was left bleeding and injured after she was attacked violently allegedly by workers of the ruling party in the state on Saturday. She has been hospitalised after the attack.

In a disturbing video, forest range officer C Anita, defenceless, is seen stand on a tractor as a group of angry political workers surround her and land blows on her and the tractor with huge wooden sticks.

The mob continues its attack even as other police officers try to shield her and push them away.

#WATCH Telangana: A police team & forest guards were attacked allegedly by Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, during a tree plantation drive. (29-06) pic.twitter.com/FPlME1ygCp — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Ms Anita was attacked in Sirpur-Kaghaznagar in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Local workers blocked the officer and her team of Forest Department personnel to prepare for a plantation programme of the Telangana government in 20 hectares of land in the area.

The forest guard team had gone to the area on the orders of the state government for a tree planation drive as part of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, which Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao calls his "second-biggest dream".

The officer identified the person who hit her with a cane as Koneru Krishna, a local body chairman and brother of legislator from the area, belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Even as Ms Anita was explaining that they were following the instructions of the government, the mob, which included farmers, did not stop the attack.

Those involved in the attack have not been arrested yet.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)

