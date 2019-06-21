KCR's 'Second-Biggest Dream', 80,000 Crore Kaleshwaram Project: 10 Points

The Kaleshwaram irrigation project will see at least 2 TMC of Godavari water lifted daily

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today inaugurated the Rs 80,000 crore Kaleshwaram irrigation project billed as the world's largest multi-stage multipurpose lift irrigation scheme. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis were among the VIP guests at the grand event. The project is a major step towards the goal of "Bangaru Telangana" (Golden Telangana) set by the Mr Rao, or KCR as he is popularly known, who called it his second-biggest dream after the formation of Telangana