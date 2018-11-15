'Agriculturist' KCR Has Rs 22 Crores, Has No Car, Owes Lakhs To Son

K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR filed his papers to contest from Telangana's Gajwel.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is an "agriculturist" with around Rs 22 crores to his name but no car, according to details he submitted while filing his nomination on Wednesday for the December state election.

Mr Rao - or KCR as he is popularly known - filed his papers to contest from Gajwel assembly constituency.

According to the documents, KCR is richer by Rs 7 crore since 2014, when he took over as chief minister of newly-carved Telangana. Among his assets, he has listed a 54-acre agricultural land. His wife K Shobha has movable assets of over Rs. 94.5 lakh.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has listed agriculture as his profession and declared a farm income of Rs 91.5 lakh annually. He also owns shares in Telangana publications and Telangana Broadcasting Private Limited.

While he does not own a car, his convoy added four brand new Toyota Landcruiser Prados in 2015.

The Chief Minister owns a house in Hyderabad and another in Karimnagar, together valued at Rs.5.10 crore. He also has two-acre non-agriculture land in Siddipet district valued Rs. 60 lakh.

According to the affidavit, KCR has liabilities to the tune of Rs. 8.88 crore in the form of unsecured loans. He has no bank loans.

Also, there are 63 criminal cases against him.

His affidavit reveals that he owes Rs 84 lakh to his son KTR or KT Rama Rao.

While filing his financial details during the 2014 election, KCR had declared assets worth Rs. 16.94 crore. His income for the financial year 2012-13 was Rs. 6.59 lakh.

Telangana will vote on December 7 and the results will be declared four days later.