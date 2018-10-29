TRS Attacked Congress-TDP Alliance To Divert Attention: Telangana Congress

State Congress Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy attacked the TRS for allegedly failing to fulfill its promises

Telangana Congress Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said the ruling TRS should speak about the achievements of its government in the last four years than diverting people's attention through criticism on Congress-TDP alliance.

Alleging that the people questioned Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders during election campaign, he said the TRS attacked the Congress-TDP alliance to divert their attention.

"To divert their attention, TRS leaders, including KCR (TRS president and Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao), are targeting the alliance between Congress and TDP," Mr Reddy said, addressing a gathering at the Congress headquarters in Hyderabad.

The TRS leaders criticised the Congress-TDP alliance for the December 7 Legislative Assembly polls as both parties had been bitter rivals for decades.

The Congress leader attacked the TRS for allegedly failing to fulfill its promises and letting down people on various fronts.

TDP has allied with Congress, CPI and TJS to form a "grand alliance" for the December 7 Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana.