'Develop Musi Riverfront Within 3 Years': Telangana's Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy conducts a review meeting regarding the development of the Musi River.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to develop the Musi Riverfront within next 36 months. In a review meet with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials, the Chief Minister directed the officials to develop the riverfront on 55 Km stretch in Hyderabad limits in the first phase.

Secretary to Municipal Administration D Kishore, HMDA Joint Commissioner Amrapali, officer on special duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Ajith Reddy and other officials participated in the review meeting.

The government has planned riverfront development for length of 55 Kilometre- 8 km from Himayatsagar to Bapu and 47 km from Gandipet to the eastern side of the Outer Ring Road.

The Chief Minister ordered officials to prepare the plans to undertake this project in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) mode.

Mr Reddy suggested the officials to select an iconic design which is suitable for people of all walks of life. He said that the design should provide all facilities like amusement park, water falls, children water sports, street vendors, business area, shopping malls etc for everybody's convenience.

The officials have been asked to study the designs of other riverfront development projects taken up by other states and also in foreign countries. The Chief Minister advised the officials to take necessary steps to start the related work within three months.

Mr Reddy directed the authorities to take required measures cautiously to avoid any hurdles in the development of the riverfront.

As a part of Musi riverfront project, a tourism circuit will be designed by connecting the historical buildings- Charminar, Taramati Baradari and other tourist places situated along the Musi catchment areas, the state government said in a release.