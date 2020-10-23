Telangana Boy Kidnapped, Killed. Accused's Skype Ransom Call A Giveaway

At some point, Manda Sagar panicked about getting caught as Dikshit Reddy knew him.

Dikshit Reddy, 9, was playing with his friends near his home in Telangana's Mahbubabad on Sunday evening when his neighbor, a young mechanic, invited him to ride his bike. That was the last anyone saw him alive.

The child's burnt body was found yesterday. He was strangled allegedly by the neighbor, Manda Sagar, who was tracked down by the police when he "made the mistake" of making a ransom call on skype.

Dikshit was the son of a TV journalist, Ranjit Reddy, based in Mahbubabad, about 220 km from Hyderabad.

When he did not return home on Sunday evening, his frantic parents reported him missing.

The police said the boy was familiar with his kidnapper, so he went willingly with him.

The man allegedly took Dikshit to the outskirts of the town, sedated him and kept him captive.

At some point, Manda Sagar panicked about getting caught as Dikshit knew him. He allegedly strangled him and then tried to burn his body with petrol to destroy any evidence.

According to the police, he avoided routes with CCTV cameras when he was taking the child away. To avoid detection, he used internet phones as he made up to 18 ransom calls to Dikshit's mother Vasantha, demanding Rs 45 lakh in cash.

He did not stop making the calls even after he had killed the boy.

On Wednesday evening, Dikshit's parents put together some cash and jewellery and went to a designated location but the kidnapper did not show up.

The police say Sagar was caught when he asked for a Skype call to see the money. The Id was traced to his phone, which helped the police track him down.

Yesterday, after he was caught, he showed the police where he had left Dikshit's body.