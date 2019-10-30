Telangana BJP To Meet President As Transport Strike Intensifies

About 50,000 employees are on strike against the privatisation of TSRTC, the BJP said.

Rallying behind TSRTC employees who are on strike since the last 25 days, Telangana BJP has decided to approach President Ram Nath Kovind against the "alleged apathy" and "indifference" of K Chandrashekar Rao government towards the plight of RTC employees and their demands.

"As BJP Telangana state president I have been constantly updating the present situation of the state to BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. We shall agitate and protest for the cause and if necessary we shall approach the President of India and get the issue into his notice," said K Laxman, Telangana BJP president.

"About 50,000 employees are on strike against the privatisation of TSRTC," said Mr Laxman

Employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) today intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government, which entered day 25 today.

Agitated workers rubbed their noses on the ground one by one to mark their protest stating that they made a mistake by casting their votes in favour of the K Chandrashekar Rao's government.

Various political parties have also rallied come together in support of the RTC employees and are demanding the state government to take them back.

Opposition parties including the BJP, Congress and CPI have extended support to this state-wide protest by the RTC workers and participated in the protest outside the District Collector's office.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.