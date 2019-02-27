Student Celebrating Birthday, 4 Friends Drown In Telangana Lake

According to the police, a group of 20 diploma students of a private college had gone to Veerabhadra Temple to celebrate birthday of Chakrala Praveen, 20.

Telangana | | Updated: February 27, 2019 21:18 IST
The birthday boy drowned trying to save a friend who fell into the lake (Representational)


Hyderabad: 

Birthday celebrations turned into tragedy as four students of a college drowned in a lake in the Suryapet district of Telangana today.

The incident occurred at a lake near Kodad town.

According to the police, a group of 20 diploma students of a private college had gone to Veerabhadra Temple to celebrate birthday of Chakrala Praveen, 20.

Four of them, including the birthday boy Praveen, drowned while trying to save one of their friends, Sameer, who had fallen into the lake accidentally while washing his hands.

The dead were identified as Sameer, Praveen, Bhavani Prasad and Mahendra Simha, all aged 20.

