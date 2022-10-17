Watch: Passenger Slips While Boarding Moving Train, Gets Saved By Alert Cop

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel helped avert a tragedy by saving a passenger from getting under a moving train at Telangana's Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday. The person was trying to board the train when he slipped and was about to fall into the gap between the train and the platform.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera which shows the passenger, identified as 39-year-old Prashanth Dhate, trying to get onto the Dakshin Express while it was leaving the station. As the train is moving, Mr Dhate slips and gets dangerously close to the gap between the platform and the train.

This alerts ASI/RPF R.Srinivas who is seen rushing to the spot and pulling the man to safety while putting his own life at risk. The passenger hails from Nagpur, Maharashtra, and was travelling from Secunderabad to New Delhi that day. According to the police, Mr Dhate and his family later thanked the officer for his timely intervention.

Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, Sr Divisional Security Commissioner Secunderabad, lauded ASI R.Srinivas for his swift action. She also appealed to the passengers to refrain from boarding and deboarding a moving train as it can prove fatal.

A similar incident had taken place at the Secunderabad Railway Station just a fortnight ago where a woman tried to board a moving Godavari express. She ended up slipping and getting dragged on the platform by the train when RPF constable Viswajeeth Kumar spotted her and quickly swung into action. The constable, who was on the train as an escort staff, alighted from the Godavari express and rescued the woman, who was then taken to Railway Hospital for treatment.