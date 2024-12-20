KTR Gets 7-Day Relief From Telangana High Court In Formula E Racing Case

KT Rama Rao had dared Revanth Reddy to initiate a discussion on the Formula E matter

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has got a week's relief from the Telangana High Court in the Formula E racing case. The high court said Mr Rao, or KTR, cannot be arrested for a week.

The court order came hours after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy agreed to hold a discussion of the Formula E racing issue in the state assembly, days after KTR dared Mr Reddy to initiate a discussion on the matter.

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) yesterday filed a first information report (FIR) under the Prevention of Corruption Act against KT Rama Rao (KTR) and two others over alleged financial irregularities in holding the Formula E racing event in Hyderabad.

"I am requesting you (Speaker) and the government, if this government has any sincerity and the courage that the public should know the facts. They (government) say some scam has happened in the E-race. Allow a discussion on it. I am ready to answer all the questions," KTR said on Wednesday.

He wrote a letter to Mr Reddy on the same day, asking to hold a discussion on the issue in the assembly.

KTR in the letter said the previous government agreed with the organisers of the Formula E race with the "noble intention" of benefiting Telangana and Hyderabad city. The race was successfully conducted in 2023, earning praise from all quarters, he said.

"While another edition of the race was planned for 2024, your government unilaterally cancelled it immediately after coming to power. Since then, as part of your political vendetta, your Congress government has been spreading numerous falsehoods through the media about this race, creating unnecessary doubts among the public," KTR wrote.

The former minister claimed that the Formula-E race agreement was completely transparent, and all payments to the organisers were transparent.